Waiver of minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of the takeover offer by Vonovia SE to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger Deutsche Wohnen SE: Waiver of minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of the takeover offer by Vonovia SE to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE 13-Sep-2021 / 20:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, September 13, 2021 - Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) ("Deutsche Wohnen") announces that Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has waived the minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of its takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. After careful examination, Deutsche Wohnen has concluded, that there are no valid reasons preventing the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold, which would entitle Deutsche Wohnen under the Business Combination Agreement, to withhold its consent to the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold.

As a result of the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance period originally expiring on September 20, 2021 will be extended by two weeks and will now expiry on October 4, 2021.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will publish an additional statement on the modified offer in a timely manner pursuant to the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz).

End of announcement

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell nor an offer to purchase securities.

To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the persons acting jointly with Deutsche Wohnen. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which Deutsche Wohnen and the persons acting jointly with Deutsche Wohnen have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Deutsche Wohnen or the persons acting jointly with Deutsche Wohnen. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:Notifying Person:Sebastian JacobDirector Investor RelationsPhone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE Mecklenburgische Straße 57 14197 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413 Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419 E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 WKN: A0HN5C Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1233081

End of Announcement DGAP News Service