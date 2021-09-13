Vonovia Waives Minimum Acceptance, All Other Closing Conditions for Deutsche Wohnen Takeover Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 20:04 | 31 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 20:04 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia has waived the minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of its takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen has concluded that there are no valid reasons … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia has waived the minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of its takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen has concluded that there are no valid reasons … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia has waived the minimum acceptance threshold and all other closing conditions of its takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.

Deutsche Wohnen has concluded that there are no valid reasons preventing the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold, which would entitle Deutsche Wohnen under the Business Combination Agreement, to withhold its consent to the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold

As a result of the waiver of the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance period originally expiring on September 20, 2021 will be extended by two weeks and will now expiry on October 4, 2021



