Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to provide an update on its research and development ("R&D") activities and highlight both recent and forthcoming milestones within the R&D group as well as our corporate development initiatives.

Research and Development - Applying Gemina's Breakthrough Chemistry

The chemistry powering an effective diagnostic test has two elements - it captures the diagnostic target (i.e. the virus, bacterial pathogen, hormone) and, it connects with the sensor surface allowing it to produce a positive or negative result that is visible to the user.

The legacy chemistry of rapid testing has remained largely unchanged for years, limiting the performance and broad applicability of various tests, such as Lateral Flow Assays ("LFA"), which are commonly used in pregnancy tests and more recently, in COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests. This is where Gemina's core chemistry has the potential to disrupt the diagnostic biosensor industry, and dramatically advance the performance of rapid testing.

Gemina's core biosensor platform is built around proprietary biochemistry that is designed for rapid and simple high-binding affinity attachment of capture molecules to biosensor surfaces, such as gold and nitrocellulose, which are commonly used in the sensor surfaces of LFA tests. This dual affinity for target capture molecules and for diagnostic sensor materials significantly simplifies the surface functionalization process and increases target capture capacity, resulting in increased sensitivities and detection of small amounts of the target of choice. Gemina's biochemistry can be produced affordably through highly scalable production processes, resulting in reduced costs throughout the diagnostic development process.

In the last 15 months, Gemina has moved rapidly through the process of constructing the novel surface chemistry platform for use in Lateral Flow Assays. Gemina's second-generation solution has demonstrated outstanding performance in a lab setting for its initial diagnostic target - SARS-CoV-2. Independent laboratory results with Gemina's prototype SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test indicate the company was able to reliably detect recombinant SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid in saliva and nasal fluid samples with significantly higher sensitivity when compared with a panel of seven leading commercial rapid antigen tests (Lancet - Corman, et al. 2021). In the context of COVID-19, higher sensitivity should allow for earlier and more reliable detection of the virus in patient samples. Since airborne transmission has played a critical role in the distribution of the COVID-19 virus, early, cheap and reliable detection plays a critical role as a public health measure to break chains of infection and prevent viral spread.

