West Mining Receives Mines Act Permit for Drilling at Kena Gold-Copper Property, BC

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is very pleased to announce that it has now received the BC Mines Act Permit for diamond drilling on its 100% owned Kena gold and copper Property located in southeastern British Columbia. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre favourable mineralized belt.

The Company has completed 2111.55 metres in fourteen diamond drill holes to date on the Daylight Property, with the core samples submitted to the lab and assays pending.