West Mining Receives Mines Act Permit for Drilling at Kena Gold-Copper Property, BC
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is very pleased to announce that it has now received the BC Mines Act Permit for diamond drilling on its 100% owned Kena gold and copper Property located in southeastern British Columbia. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre favourable mineralized belt.
The Company has completed 2111.55 metres in fourteen diamond drill holes to date on the Daylight Property, with the core samples submitted to the lab and assays pending.
The drill will now be mobilized to the Kena Copper Zone for continued drilling.
The Kena Copper Zone is identified by a 2500 x 450 metre strong copper soil geochemical anomaly coincident with an induced polarization chargeability high. Nine broad spaced historic drill holes have been put in over the Kena Copper Zone between 1981 and 2010. In 2021, three fences, including deep diamond drill holes are proposed for the central core of the Kena Copper Zone, along with 400 metre step out holes to the north and south.
Historic diamond drilling and rock chip sampling in the Kena Copper Zone returned values including:
|HOLE #
|TYPE
|
WIDTH
(m)*
|FROM (m)
|TO (m)
|
COPPER
(%)*
|
GOLD
(g/t)*
|KK81-04
|core
|114
|0
|114
|0.24
|0.15
|Including
|core
|15
|0
|15
|0.36
|0.30
|NK90-4
|core
|75
|109.5
|184.5
|0.31
|0.19
|Including
|core
|18
|166.5
|184.5
|0.41
|0.26
|Old Adit
|chip
|82
|0
|82
|0.16
|Historic Trench
|chip
|21
|0
|21
|0.53
*True widths of these intervals is not known. These results cannot be verified but there is no reason to doubt the accuracy of these reports. This information is used to assist in guiding the exploration programs. (References: BC Minfile 082FSW332, Giroux and Grunenberg (Sedar, 2012), BC ARIS Reports 9593 and 20894).
|
