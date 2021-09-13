checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Summarizes the Interview on 8th September 2021 Conducted by Jonathan Burbank with ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. As part of the fulfilment of its strategy, ILUS is currently working on acquisitions in the US and Europe, updating its Share Structure, working on several initiatives within its existing acquisitions and on the development and certification of new complementary technologies. Recently, ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, sat down with Jonathan Burbank for a live stream interview which is currently available for viewing on YouTube. In this interview, John-Paul Backwell answered questions on the latest developments at ILUS as well as its upcoming plans, with the details revealed in this interview briefly summarized below, followed by the viewing link to the interview itself.

When asked about the total number of initiatives that ILUS is working on, with initiatives being summarized as acquisitions and new projects or partnerships, John-Paul Backwell confirmed that ILUS is currently working on more than 20 initiatives.

As part of the initiatives, the company currently has 10 acquisitions in its pipeline within the US, Europe, and the Middle East. These potential acquisitions are at various stages of exploration and due diligence, which has led to a strong deal flow. For a mergers and acquisitions company, deal flow is highly critical, especially as some of these deals can take time to complete their cycle, with some deals not passing through their respective due diligence stages. ILUS has a solid pipeline of deals which closely align with its strategy; therefore, the company does expect to close most of its targeted deals. Of the 10 acquisitions in the pipeline, ILUS is in the final stages of due diligence and purchasing negotiations for 4 potential acquisitions in the US. Two of these acquisitions have provisionally agreed purchase offers in place. In Europe, ILUS has agreed a deal in principle for a large acquisition which will enable large scale manufacturing capability and is linked to a possible large manufacturing contract. Regarding this deal, the company is now going through the required governmental administrative procedures, some of which were delayed by the recent August vacation in the region. With business now resuming as normal within the region, ILUS hopes to complete this deal very soon. Further acquisition discussions are taking place with companies in the UK and Middle East, with these targeted acquisitions all generating consistent revenue and as with the US acquisitions, they hold significant growth potential and strategic value for the company.

