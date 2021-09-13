NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. As part of the fulfilment of its strategy, ILUS is currently working on acquisitions in the US and Europe, updating its Share Structure, working on several initiatives within its existing acquisitions and on the development and certification of new complementary technologies. Recently, ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, sat down with Jonathan Burbank for a live stream interview which is currently available for viewing on YouTube. In this interview, John-Paul Backwell answered questions on the latest developments at ILUS as well as its upcoming plans, with the details revealed in this interview briefly summarized below, followed by the viewing link to the interview itself.



When asked about the total number of initiatives that ILUS is working on, with initiatives being summarized as acquisitions and new projects or partnerships, John-Paul Backwell confirmed that ILUS is currently working on more than 20 initiatives.