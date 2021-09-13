Passage of Illinois Energy Legislation Preserves Nuclear Plants and Strengthens State’s Clean Energy Leadership

“We commend the Governor, the General Assembly, our partners at IBEW Local 15 and the coalition of labor leaders and members who worked so hard to pass this roadmap for rebuilding our economy and addressing the climate crisis by investing in clean energy in a way that ensures that jobs and environmental benefits are shared equitably,” said Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “This new policy offers a better future for the employees who have run these plants at world-class levels, the plant communities that we are privileged to serve and all Illinoisans eager to build a clean-energy economy that works for everyone.”

Exelon Generation said today that it is preparing to refuel its Byron and Dresden nuclear plants as a result of the action taken by the Illinois legislature to enact a comprehensive energy bill. Once signed by the Governor, the legislation will strengthen Illinois’ clean energy leadership, protect the state’s economy by preserving tens of thousands of jobs and prevent an increase in pollution and energy costs that would harm consumers if the plants closed.

The legislation promotes jobs and lowers carbon emissions by scaling up renewables, investing in electrification and adopting critical job training programs and labor standards. It also creates a process for the state to procure carbon mitigation credits from nuclear plants, which are critical to keeping Illinois on a path to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The bill will mitigate widely acknowledged flaws in regional energy markets and compensate nuclear plants for their clean-energy benefits in much the same way that wind and solar are compensated today. It also will put the state on a path to 100 percent clean energy at a fraction of the cost of achieving the same goal with only renewables.

More than 60 percent of Illinois’ electricity consumption and approximately 90 percent of its carbon-free energy comes from Exelon Generation’s six nuclear plants in Illinois. Studies have shown that when nuclear plants close, plants that burn fossil fuels operate much more often, increasing harmful carbon and air pollution, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Dresden Generating Station, located in Morris, Ill., was slated to retire in November and the Byron Generating Station, located just outside Byron, Ill., was scheduled to begin the defueling process and permanent shut down starting today. Despite being among the safest, most efficient and reliable units in the nation’s nuclear fleet, Dresden and Byron face revenue shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars because of energy market rules that allow fossil fuel plants to underbid clean resources in regional electricity markets.