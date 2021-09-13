Plus Products Files for Creditor Protection Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act and Cancels September 14 Annual General Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) has secured court protection from its creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, (“CCAA”), in order to restructure its business and financial affairs (the “Initial Order”). Its application under the CCAA was heard this morning by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”). The Initial Order provides for a stay of proceedings in favor of PLUS for an initial period of 10 days, subject to such extensions as the Court may subsequently order, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as Monitor in the CCAA proceedings.

After reviewing a number of options, PLUS’s Board of Directors determined that CCAA proceedings are in the Company’s best interests. The Company hopes to exit CCAA proceedings in a position to continue the success of its brand in the United States, and continue its mission to make cannabis safe and approachable.

Pursuant to the Initial Order, the Court has granted a stay of proceedings that will allow PLUS to, among other things:

Continue to conduct operations and pay normal expenses in the ordinary course of business and in accordance with the Initial Order, and

Facilitate the completion of the Board of Directors’ review of strategic alternatives, including the solicitation, development and execution of any potential sale or other strategic transaction involving PLUS, whether in addition to, or as an alternative to, a CCAA plan of compromise or arrangement.

“Over the last year, we have continued to build PLUS into one of the strongest brands in cannabis,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “However, the slow rollout of legal dispensary licenses in California, and the structure of the California market have made it difficult for independent brands to remain competitive in this state. We continue to believe the strongest brands will come out of California, and I am confident that the outcome of these proceedings will result in a business that matches the strength of our brand for our employees, debtholders and shareholders.”