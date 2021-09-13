checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.09.2021, 21:49  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vonovia SE: Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares (news with additional features)

13.09.2021 / 21:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN
PART) IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH
JURISDICTION.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Short
Basispreis 56,26€
Hebel 14,76
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 49,50€
Hebel 14,31
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares

Bochum, 13 September 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") is waiving all offer conditions in its voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen"). This step is being taken in accordance with the offer document published on 23 August and in consultation with Deutsche Wohnen.

This also eliminates the need to reach a minimum acceptance threshold. Vonovia is thus removing all risks and ensuring the success of the transaction in the interest of both companies' stakeholders. The commitments made to the State of Berlin remain valid. The central components of the Future and Social Pact for Housing are a limit on regular rent increases across the Berlin portfolio until 2026, the construction of 13,000 new flats - in particular for young families - and the offer to sell a significant number of existing flats to the State of Berlin.

Vonovia will promptly publish the legally required notices regarding the amendment of the offer in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the website https://en.vonovia-st.de/. The amendment to the offer will only become effective upon publication of these two notices.

At that time, the offer will not be subject to any further closing conditions; the acceptance period will be extended by two weeks and will end on 4 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST. All shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen who tender their shares by this deadline will receive EUR 53 per tendered share within a few days and no later than 14 October 2021. The additional acceptance period is expected to start on 8 October and to end on 21 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST.

Seite 1 von 6
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Vonovia SE: Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares (news with additional features) 13.09.2021 / 21:49 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
Aus wallbe wird Compleo Connect
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 460,00 je zooplus-Aktie in bar
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli AG übernimmt Mehrheit an Technologieunternehmen Procivis AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:11 UhrROUNDUP: Vonovia streicht Annahmeschwelle bei Übernahme der Deutsche Wohnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21:49 UhrDGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien auf alle Angebotsbedingungen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:04 Uhr'HB': Vonovia erwägt Streichung der Annahmeschwelle bei Deutsche-Wohnen-Gebot
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04:46 UhrWAHL: Baerbock und Scholz für Begrenzung von steigenden Mieten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21ROUNDUP: 'Mieter, spürt eure Macht' - Tausende bei Berliner Mietendemo(2) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21'Mieter, spürt eure Macht' - Hunderte bei Berliner Mietendemo
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.09.21Bundestagswahl ante portas – Gefahr für Immobilien?
Guido vom Schemm | Kommentare
07.09.21Berliner Senat beschließt Bundesratsinitiative zu Mietendeckel
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Ist die Vonovia-Aktie ein guter Weg, um in Immobilien zu investieren?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare