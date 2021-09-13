NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Vonovia SE: Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares (news with additional features) 13.09.2021 / 21:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction secured - Vonovia waives all offer conditions in its bid to take over Deutsche Wohnen shares

Bochum, 13 September 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") is waiving all offer conditions in its voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen"). This step is being taken in accordance with the offer document published on 23 August and in consultation with Deutsche Wohnen.

This also eliminates the need to reach a minimum acceptance threshold. Vonovia is thus removing all risks and ensuring the success of the transaction in the interest of both companies' stakeholders. The commitments made to the State of Berlin remain valid. The central components of the Future and Social Pact for Housing are a limit on regular rent increases across the Berlin portfolio until 2026, the construction of 13,000 new flats - in particular for young families - and the offer to sell a significant number of existing flats to the State of Berlin.

Vonovia will promptly publish the legally required notices regarding the amendment of the offer in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the website https://en.vonovia-st.de/. The amendment to the offer will only become effective upon publication of these two notices.

At that time, the offer will not be subject to any further closing conditions; the acceptance period will be extended by two weeks and will end on 4 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST. All shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen who tender their shares by this deadline will receive EUR 53 per tendered share within a few days and no later than 14 October 2021. The additional acceptance period is expected to start on 8 October and to end on 21 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST.