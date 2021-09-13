Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Launches The Key Rewards Credit Card Program In Partnership With Capital One

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005792/en/

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, officially announced today the launch of The Key Rewards Credit Card Program with Capital One that will reward cardmembers on purchases made at Williams Sonoma, Inc. brands and everywhere the card is accepted. The new cards are designed to enhance and improve upon Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s best-in-class rewards program, The Key Rewards.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Launches New The Key Rewards Credit Card Program with Capital One (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Key Rewards Credit Card Program

With The Key Rewards Credit Card Program, cardmembers can earn rewards on purchases across Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands including Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham and West Elm - both online and in-store - for a simplified cross-brand shopping experience. The Visa card also rewards members with best-in-class rewards on grocery and dining.

The Key Rewards Credit Card Program offers unlimited:

10% rewards on purchases at Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm and Mark & Graham for the first 30 days, and 5% thereafter

OR 12-month promotional financing on purchases of $750 or more

With the co-brand Visa card, cardmembers will also earn:

4% rewards at grocery stores and restaurants; and

1% rewards everywhere else the card is accepted

“Our partnership with Capital One and the introduction of The Key Rewards Credit Card Program will provide enhanced opportunities to reward existing and new customers for shopping online and in our stores across all of our brands,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Even More Rewards for Cardmembers

In addition to earning valuable rewards towards purchases at the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, cardmembers will also enjoy:

Free standard shipping at Williams Sonoma

$25 birthday reward

$0 annual fee

Early access to promotions

Sneak peeks of new collections

Cross-brand design services with Design Crew, including free consultation with design experts

Available in four designs, The Key Rewards Credit Card Program, is comprised of: