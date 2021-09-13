Colony Bankcorp to Participate in Janney Community Bank Conference 2021

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Schmitt, Executive Vice Chairman, Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Borrmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings at the Janney Community Bank Conference on September 20-21, 2021 in Atlanta.

Management’s presentation materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.