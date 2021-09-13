checkAd

Summit to Participate in Piper Sandler 2021 D.C. Bank Field Trip

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
MOOREFIELD, W.V., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making a virtual presentation in conjunction with the Piper Sandler 2021 D.C. Bank Field Trip on September 14, 2021.

A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.27 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 46 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com

        
        
                





Disclaimer

