checkAd

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 22:01  |  12   |   |   

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues of approximately $13.0 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $1.7 million compared to an operating loss of $337,000 for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $1.6 million or ($0.17) per share compared to a net loss of $262,000 or ($0.03) per share for the three months ended July 31, 2020.

FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “Underlying financial trends were stable this quarter and while unusual legal expenses impacted income and cash generation, the bulk of these expenses are now behind us. The COVID pandemic also impacted us in the quarter, due mostly to supply chain issues and customer delays in processing new contracts. Most exciting this quarter is the new technology we have embarked upon, highlighted in our August 18, 2021 press release, that will result in a new and very advanced atomic clock for space, defense and commercial application. This pulsed, optically pumped Rubidium atomic clock will be a game changer in the marketplace. We continue to evaluate other advanced technologies for potential development, as well.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Selected Financial Metrics and Other Items

  • For the three months ended July 31, 2021, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $6.7 million, or 52%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 51%, for the prior year. This represents a $100,000 or 1.4% increase from prior year.
  • Revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $5.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.3 million, or 41%, for the prior year. This represents a $155,000 or 2.9% increase from prior year.
  • Revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $724,000, or 6%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $965,000, or 7%, for fiscal year 2020.
  • Total revenue for U.S. Government/DOD end-use, including revenues on U.S. Government satellite programs, were approximately 91% of consolidated revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to 81% for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Net cash used in operations was $828,000 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to cash provided by operations of $62,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Backlog at July 31, 2021 was $37 million compared to $40 million at April 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9205. International callers may dial 1-201-689-8054. Ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.  

The archived call may be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 (domestic), or 1-919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 42804. Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through December 12, 2021.  

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer;
Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;
  
TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000         WEBSITE:        www.freqelec.com

Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended
  July 31,
  (unaudited)
  2021
     2020
Revenues $ 12,955       $ 12,951  
Cost of Revenues   8,893         8,863  
Gross Margin   4,062         4,088  
Selling and Administrative   4,394         3,228  
Research and Development   1,355         1,197  
Operating Loss   (1,687 )       (337 )
Interest and Other, Net   113         84  
Loss before Income Taxes   (1,574 )       (253 )
Provision for Income Taxes   1         9  
Net Loss $ (1,575 )     $ (262 )
             
Net Loss per share:            
Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.17 )     $ (0.03 )
             
Average Shares Outstanding            
Basic and Diluted   9,193         9,139  
             

Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    July 31, 2021       April 30, 2021
    (unaudited)        
    (in thousands)
ASSETS            
Cash & Marketable Securities $ 18,865     $ 20,120
Accounts Receivable   9,189       5,515
Costs and Estimated Earnings in Excess of Billings, net   -       1,948
Inventories, net   20,073       19,661
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance - Current   6,000       -
Other Current Assets   1,407       1,435
Property, Plant & Equipment, net   9,459       9,612
Other Assets   12,138       17,952
Right-of-Use Assets – Leases   9,433       9,773
  $ 86,564     $ 86,016
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings, net $ 1,754     $ -
Lease Liability - current   1,814       1,715
Deferred Compensation - Current   5,325       -
Current Liabilities   6,529       6,382
Other Long-term Obligations   9,108       14,144
Lease Liability – non-current   7,922       8,366
Stockholders’ Equity   54,112       55,409
  $ 86,564     $ 86,016

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues of approximately $13.0 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Korhonen, Klaus
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...