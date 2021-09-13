BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc.

- Strong Track Record of Growth; +30%2 Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth YTD in 20212 -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnerships to $135 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that, through its indirect subsidiaries, BRP Group has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc., including the equity interests of certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “JGS”). Based in Holmdel, New Jersey, JGS is a specialty insurance broker and MGA primarily focused on providing commercial insurance services to middle-market clients across the country. With annual revenues of approximately $43.3 million1, JGS (#61 in Insurance Journal’s “Top 100” list of independent property/casualty agencies) represents BRP Group’s largest announced Partnership in 2021 and fifth “Top 100” Partnership since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around October 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Over its history, JGS has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth by offering a proactive, comprehensive approach designed to reassure clients that they are covered at every step of the way. With a proven ability to innovate and develop world-class commercial property programs, JGS has transformed into one of the largest independent agencies in the U.S. with a keen focus on offering complex and differentiated coverages in the construction and habitational real estate industries. This Partnership, which brings with it approximately 130 colleagues, expands BRP Group’s specialty and middle-market practice expertise in key markets and industries, including Habitational Real Estate, Construction and Manufacturing & Distribution.