RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects Sequential Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 31, 2021. As noted below, these financial results include the impact of $800,000 in Employee Retention Tax Credits ("ERC") recognized in the third quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights and Operating Results:

  • Net sales increased 38% sequentially and 60% year over year to $15.3 million.
  • Backlog of $31.5 million at July 31, 2021 on third quarter bookings of $31.2 million. As of today, backlog stands at $27.2 million.
  • Gross profit margin was 33%, which includes the impact of the ERC received during the quarter. Excluding the impact of ERC, gross profit margin was 28%, up from 27% in the preceding second quarter.
  • Operating income was $1.2 million, which includes the impact of ERC. Excluding the impact of ERC, operating income was $393,000.
  • Net income was $926,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, which includes the impact of ERC.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, which includes the impact of ERC.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million, which excludes the impact of the ERC.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 million.

Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries, commented:

"We are pleased to report strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter, and the highest backlog in company history of $31.5 million at quarter-end. We showed significant year-over-year growth in all markets and channels and we continued to see signs of recovery in the wireless carrier ecosystem spend, as evidenced by two multi-million dollar orders for hybrid fiber cables that we received during the quarter. These orders highlight the increasing demand for our product offerings as wireless carriers accelerate their infrastructure builds for 5G and the related densification. With our large backlog and continued sales momentum, we expect a strong finish to the fiscal year with fourth quarter sales higher than the third quarter and exceeding our previous expectations. At this point in the fourth quarter, our year-to-date revenue already exceeds our full fiscal 2020 total revenue."

