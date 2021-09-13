HireQuest, Inc. Announces New Vice President of VetsQuest

In this newly created role, Col. Williams will lead HireQuest’s national efforts to provide opportunities for service members and veterans to leverage their military experience as they transition to the private sector.

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, and commercial staffing services, today announced the hiring of retired United States Marine Corps Colonel C. J. Williams as Vice President of VetsQuest, powered by HireQuest, a mission-focused initiative to provide employment and franchise ownership opportunities for United States military veterans and their families.

“Colonel Williams joins HireQuest with over 30 years of leadership and military experience,” commented Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “A core mission of HireQuest is to provide opportunities to people, whether connecting them with temporary or permanent employment, or enabling them to own their own business as a franchisee. This is especially important for military veterans and we’re confident that Col. Williams has the right mix of skills and experience to help us better serve them.”

About Colonel C.J. Williams (USMC, Ret.)

Colonel C.J. Williams is the Vice President of VetsQuest. Prior to joining the company, Col. Williams spent over 30 years in the United States Marine Corps, most recently serving as Chief of Staff for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island & Eastern Recruiting Region. In addition to his most recent post, Col. Williams served in senior leadership positions for the Marine Corps both in the United States and around the world.

Col. Williams graduated with a Masters of Arts in National Security Studies from the US Naval War College. He obtained his B.A. in Finance from Western Michigan University.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 200 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.