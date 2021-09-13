checkAd

Flowserve Corporation Completes New Senior Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced it has amended and restated its $800 million Revolving Credit Facility and added a new $300 million Term Loan Facility (together the “Senior Credit Facility”) with Bank of America, N.A. and certain other lenders. The Senior Credit Facility includes a Sustainability-Linked Option, which provides the opportunity to further lower the Company’s overall borrowing costs, based upon an agreement with BofA Securities, Inc. as sustainability coordinator, regarding certain Flowserve environmental, social and governance targets.

Additionally, as part of the Senior Credit Facility, Flowserve has incorporated a $300 million, 5-year funded Term Loan Facility that includes participation from a Minority-Owned Depository Institution headquartered in Flowserve’s home state of Texas.

“We appreciate the support of our banking partners in completing this new credit facility that strengthens our capital structure, ensures substantial liquidity and enhances our financial flexibility as we continue to execute on our strategic goals,” said Amy Schwetz, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

“We are especially pleased to incorporate a Sustainability-Linked option as part of the Senior Credit Facility. Flowserve’s purpose of ‘creating extraordinary flow control solutions to make the world better for everyone’ dictates a commitment to continuous improvement in our ESG initiatives, which are core to our company. We do this through our commitments to reduce our own environmental footprint and add value to the communities we serve, and importantly, by applying our deep expertise in flow control products, services and knowledge to support our customers on their own energy transformation journey. Linking our cost of capital to our ESG goals provides a compelling opportunity to do well for our company and shareholders as we do well for the world,” Schwetz added.

The Senior Credit Facility was entered into with a syndicate of lenders arranged by BofA Securities, Inc. as joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, LTD. and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. also served as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners. The Revolving Credit Facility is available for general corporate purposes, and the Term Loan Facility’s proceeds are intended to refinance upcoming debt maturities.

Seite 1 von 3
Flowserve Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flowserve Corporation Completes New Senior Credit Facility Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced it has amended and restated its $800 million Revolving Credit Facility and added a new $300 million …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Flowserve Prices Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten