Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces a Proposed Agreement to Expand Relationship with Recovery Centers of America; Provides Business Update; Reaffirms 2021 Outlook

Under the proposed agreement with RCA, Sabra would provide RCA a $325 million mortgage loan secured by eight inpatient addiction treatment centers located in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the US (the “RCA Mortgage Loan”). Six of the centers are stabilized while two properties, opened during the past 12 months, are projected to stabilize in 2022. RCA provides medically supervised detox, inpatient treatment as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment at these properties. In addition, RCA has continued to provide ongoing outpatient therapy throughout the pandemic utilizing its proprietary digital health platform. The RCA Mortgage Loan, if and when issued, will bear interest at 7.5% per annum, have an initial five-year term and provide Sabra with a right of first offer to acquire the underlying facilities should RCA decide to sell any of these treatment centers. This financing, if consummated, will mark Sabra’s second transaction with RCA. Sabra previously acquired and funded the redevelopment of a property in the Pittsburgh MSA, which is leased to RCA and operates as Recovery Centers of America at Monroeville. The RCA Mortgage Loan is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to entry by the parties into transaction documents reflecting their proposed agreement, customary due diligence and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Commenting on the RCA Mortgage Loan, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Chief Investment Officer, said, “We are pleased to work with the RCA team in the first step to recapitalize RCA as it looks forward to continued growth in existing and new markets. Sabra’s investment in Recovery Centers of America at Monroeville was an early investment that has allowed us to witness RCA’s team and approach firsthand. Based on that experience, we see the mortgage loan as a strategic investment in RCA and underscores Sabra’s commitment to the behavioral health sector. Demand for inpatient and follow-on care is high and RCA’s commitment to providing high quality treatment is leading the sector into a new era of clinically-based protocols and professionalism.”

