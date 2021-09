CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $320.4 Billion for August 2021

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at August 31, 2021 of $150.0 billion and wealth management assets of $170.3 billion, for total assets of $320.4 billion.

On August 31, 2021, CI completed the previously announced acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Wayne, Pa., adding $3.4 billion in wealth management assets.