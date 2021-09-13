MSCI Completes Acquisition of Real Capital Analytics

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSCI, said: “This acquisition comes at a time when the commercial real estate sector is seeing substantial transformation as investor appetite for the asset class continues to grow. RCA’s excellence in the space will allow us to help investors better manage existing risks and navigate new ones as they emerge.”

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced it has completed its acquisition of global real estate data and analytics provider, Real Capital Analytics (“RCA”). The acquisition was originally announced on August 2, 2021.

René Veerman, Head of Real Estate, MSCI, said: “The RCA team provides a wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics that will allow us to expand MSCI’s suite of real estate solutions. These solutions are integral to helping clients understand performance and risk within their portfolios and we’re excited to combine forces with the RCA team to continue evolving our offerings in the real estate space.”

About MSCI Inc.

