MSCI Completes Acquisition of Real Capital Analytics

13.09.2021, 22:05   

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced it has completed its acquisition of global real estate data and analytics provider, Real Capital Analytics (“RCA”). The acquisition was originally announced on August 2, 2021.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSCI, said: “This acquisition comes at a time when the commercial real estate sector is seeing substantial transformation as investor appetite for the asset class continues to grow. RCA’s excellence in the space will allow us to help investors better manage existing risks and navigate new ones as they emerge.”

René Veerman, Head of Real Estate, MSCI, said: “The RCA team provides a wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics that will allow us to expand MSCI’s suite of real estate solutions. These solutions are integral to helping clients understand performance and risk within their portfolios and we’re excited to combine forces with the RCA team to continue evolving our offerings in the real estate space.”

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

