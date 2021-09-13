checkAd

Senseonics Announces a Collaboration with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) in Cleveland, Ohio

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, the makers of the CONTOUR family of diabetes blood glucose monitoring devices and commercialization partner for Senseonics, have announced that the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) in Cleveland, Ohio has begun offering the Eversense CGM System to its Medicare enrollees effective early September, 2021. The recent decision to use the Eversense CGM System in eligible patients with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes on insulin shows the commitment of UHACO to facilitate optimal diabetes management for its enrollees.

“We are excited to offer Eversense to our ACO patients with diabetes. Supplying tools for effective glucose management allows us to meet the Standards of Care for patients using insulin as outlined by the American Diabetes Association,” said Betul Hatipoglu, M.D., Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at UHACO. “Eversense offers patients choice amongst continuous glucose monitoring devices. The Eversense CGM system delivers industry leading accuracy, an improved patient experience, and an array of unique features that afford people, especially those in the Medicare population, the opportunity to achieve improved health outcomes.”

Established in 2010, the mission of the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) is to improve the health and wellness of employees and their dependents who are enrolled in a UH employee medical plan. UHACO has expansive care coordination and disease management programs to promote wellness and prevention, and improve population health.

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose and can be removed, recharged and re-attached to the skin without discarding the sensor The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

