DigitalBridge Announces Partnership With ImpactData to Deliver Digital Learning Infrastructure to Underserved Communities

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ImpactData is launching a first-of-its-kind network of distributed, edge data centers built exclusively on an inclusion-based delivery model. With DigitalBridge, ImpactData initially partners alongside Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to deliver proximate, high-powered data center capacity in any deployment, size, or scale. This connected ecosystem will enable enterprises to leverage their “Data for Good” to advance student learning, sustain HBCUs, and transform historically disinvested communities.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced a partnership with ImpactData, which partners with colleges and universities to build secure colocation data centers that give enterprises better access to their workloads while encouraging digital expansion in underserved communities.

“In today’s world, digital connectivity is a critical resource that is not fully accessible to everyone. As a result, the digital divide is becoming wider, and our personal and professional lives increasingly rely on better, faster, and more dependable digital infrastructure,” said Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. “We're excited to be a part of ImpactData’s vision to create ‘mini-cloud’ regions and digital learning hubs on the campuses of HBCUs, giving diverse communities better access to the resources they so desperately need.”

“The DigitalBridge team’s 25+ years of converged network-building experience will be invaluable as we create a new class of integrated digital learning infrastructure that fosters more interconnected campuses and communities,” said Terry Comer, Chief Executive Officer of ImpactData. “We look forward to collaborating with DigitalBridge and our other valued partners to offer a cost-effective, yet secure, hybrid cloud solution that extends digital connectivity to the edge while giving enterprises access to a more diverse, ‘career-ready’ pipeline of talent.”

ImpactData is currently exploring several attractive markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Birmingham, and Charlotte, to pilot its cloud center model. “Our partnership with DigitalBridge provides a unique opportunity to establish high-speed connectivity and data infrastructure on HBCU campuses nationwide, sparking digital transformation in underserved communities that need it the most,” said David Calloway, ImpactData’s Chief Operating Officer. In addition, the company expects its innovative concept will deliver participating HBCU institutions value spanning recurring revenue streams, research level connectivity, on-campus innovation & entrepreneurship labs, commercial partnerships, as well as community-based workforce training programming, ultimately, ensuring everyone the opportunity to take part in the New Digital Economy.