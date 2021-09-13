Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Launches Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the repayment or redemption of outstanding debt, share repurchases, investments in the Bank, as regulatory capital or otherwise, ongoing operations, interest and dividend payments and possible acquisitions of businesses or assets.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it launched an underwritten public offering of $150 million of common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of common stock.

J.P. Morgan and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as joint book-running managers.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254197) and a preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the information incorporated by reference therein, and the other documents we have filed and will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling (866) 803-9204; or from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by calling toll-free at (800) 966-1559.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its fintech partners. the Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com.