Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tracy Palandjian

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

1.

Public Shares (Share A)

2.

Public Shares (Share A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

1.

GG00BPFJTF46

2.

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Purchase

2.

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

35.00 USD

8,500

2.

34.95 USD

7,000

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

8,500

35.00 USD

2.

7,000

34.95 USD

e)

Date of transaction

1.

9 September 2021

2.

10 September 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

1.

Outside a trading venue (OTC)

2.

Outside a trading venue (OTC)

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund.

Wertpapier


