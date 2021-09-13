Vimeo August 2021 Monthly Metrics Available on Company's IR Site

checkAd

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted monthly metrics for August 2021 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com

Contacts:

Vimeo IR
Yaoxian Chew
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Matt Anchin
pr@vimeo.com





