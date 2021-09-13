checkAd

MaxCyte Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Financial Results Provides Preliminary 2021 Revenue Projections

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced its financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter & Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing 38% growth compared to the same period in 2020
  • Excluding SPL Program-related revenue, revenue from cell therapy customers was $4.8 million for the second quarter, an increase of 59% year-over-year, while revenue from drug discovery customers was $1.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 60% year-over-year. SPL Program-related revenue was $0.5 million in the second quarter, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2020
  • Signed two new SPL agreements with Celularity, Inc. (Q2) and Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Q3) for the use of MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation ExPERT platform to advance cellular research and development of cell-based therapies
  • Expanded Board of Directors with the appointment of Ms. Rekha Hemrajani and Dr. Yasir Al-Wakeel
  • Completed U.S. initial public offering on Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market, raising $201.8 million in gross proceeds

“We are pleased to report strong second quarter and half year results driven by growth in instrument revenue and disposable sales to the cell therapy market as our cell therapy partners continue to progress into and through the clinic. We also saw a resurgence of growth in drug discovery customers as new disposables introduced in 2020 have started to gain traction, driving both instrument and disposable sales growth,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte.

“Our customer base is expanding and we continue to increase the number of strategic partnerships. We now have 14 SPL agreements covering over 75 potential clinical programs, which is a testament to MaxCyte’s reputation as a leading collaborator for complex cellular engineering. With the proceeds from our IPO in the U.S., MaxCyte is well-positioned to support growing adoption of the ExpertTM platform technology for cellular-based research and next-generation therapeutic development.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million, compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 38%. Overall sales to the cell therapy (up 59%) and the drug discovery (up 60%) markets were each sources of strength in the quarter.

The Company recognized $0.5 million in Program-related revenue in the quarter (comprised of pre-commercial milestone revenues) as compared to $1.0 million in Program-related revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.3 million (89% gross margin), compared to $4.7 million (91% gross margin) in the same period of the prior year. The slight decline in gross margin was driven by the reduction in SPL Program-related revenues; excluding SPL Program-related revenues, gross margin was relatively unchanged.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $10.7 million, compared to operating expenses of $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The overall increase in operating expense was principally driven by a $3.3 million increase in compensation expense associated with increased headcount and higher stock-based compensation (principally due to stock-price appreciation), as well as a $1.0 million increase in legal and professional service expenses. Partially offsetting this expense growth was a $1.9 million decline in CARMA-related expenses compared with the same period last year. As of March 2021, all pre-clinical and clinical activities related to the CARMA platform were substantially completed.

Second quarter 2021 net loss was ($4.4) million compared to net loss of ($3.0) million for the same period in 2020.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was $73.4 million as of June 30, 2021 excluding the $201.8 million in gross proceeds from the U.S. IPO that closed in August 2021.

Preliminary 2021 Revenue

Following our recent IPO on the Nasdaq, the company is establishing an initial projection of total revenue of approximately $30 million for fiscal year 2021.
        
First Half 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first half of 2021 was $13.6 million, compared to $10.9 million in the first half of 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 25%. Overall sales to the cell therapy (up 53%) and the drug discovery (up 22%) markets were each sources of strength in the first half.

The Company recognized $0.5 million in Program-related revenue in the first half (comprised of pre-commercial milestone revenues) as compared to $1.8 million in Program-related revenue in the first half of 2020.

Gross profit for the first half of 2021 was $12.1 million (89% gross margin), compared to $9.8 million (90% gross margin) in the same period of the prior year. The slight decline in gross margin was driven by the reduction in SPL Program-related revenues; excluding SPL Program-related revenues, gross margin was relatively unchanged.

Operating expenses for the first half of 2021 were $22.9 million, compared to operating expenses of $15.6 million in the first half of 2020. The overall increase in operating expense was principally driven by a $5.8 million increase in compensation expense associated with increased headcount and higher stock-based compensation (principally due to stock-price appreciation), as well as a $1.4 million increase in legal and professional service expenses. Partially offsetting this expense growth was a $0.8 million decline in CARMA-related expenses compared with the same period last year. As of March 2021, all pre-clinical and clinical activities related to the CARMA platform were substantially completed.

First half 2021 net loss was ($11.5) million compared to net loss of ($6.1) million for the same period in 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

MaxCyte will host a conference call today, September 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 679-0933 for domestic callers or (918) 922-6914 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3199124. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/

About MaxCyte

Maxcyte is a leading commercial cell engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past twenty years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells.  Our ExPERT platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: three instruments, the ATx, STx and GTx; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our revenue guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 and expectations regarding the progression of our customers’ programs into and through clinical trials. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our operations; the timing of our customers’ ongoing and planned clinical trials; the adequacy of our cash resources and availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; and general market and economic conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus dated July 29, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC filings” page of the Investors section of our website at http://investors.maxcyte.com. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

   
MaxCyte Contacts:  
   
US IR Adviser  
Gilmartin Group +1 415-937-5400
David Deuchler, CFA ir@maxcyte.com
   
Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker  
Panmure Gordon +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley  
Corporate Broking  
Rupert Dearden  
   
UK IR Adviser +44 (0)203 709 5700
Consilium Strategic Communications maxcyte@consilium-comms.com
Mary-Jane Elliott  
Chris Welsh  
   


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  June 30,    December 31, 
  2021      2020
  (Unaudited)   (Note 2)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,423,200     $ 18,755,200  
Short-term investments, at amortized cost 35,968,700     16,007,500  
Accounts receivable, net 5,719,200     5,171,900  
Inventory, net 4,169,500     4,315,800  
Other current assets 1,345,700     1,003,000  
Total current assets  84,626,300      45,253,400  
           
Property and equipment, net 5,472,200     4,546,200  
Right of use asset - operating leases 1,173,900     1,728,300  
Right of use asset - finance leases 170,7     218,3  
Other assets 1,704,100     33,9  
Total assets $  93,147,200     $  51,780,100  
           
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 644,7     $ 890,2  
Accrued expenses and other 4,518,300     5,308,500  
Operating lease liability, current 616,5     572,6  
Deferred revenue, current portion 6,754,800     4,843,000  
Total current liabilities  12,534,300      11,614,300  
           
Note payable, net of discount, and deferred fees     4,917,000  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 606,7     1,234,600  
Other liabilities 1,185,000     788,8  
Total liabilities  14,326,000      18,554,700  
           
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)          
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,  84,719,345 and 77,382,473 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 847,2     773,8  
Additional paid-in capital 184,723,700     127,673,900  
Accumulated deficit (106,749,700 )   (95,222,300 )
Total stockholders’ equity  78,821,200      33,225,400  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $  93,147,200     $  51,780,100  
           


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021      2020      2021      2020
Revenue $ 7,108,100     $ 5,150,400     $ 13,602,900     $ 10,892,400  
Costs of goods sold   784,500       466,300       1,477,600       1,125,300  
Gross profit   6,323,600       4,684,100       12,125,300       9,767,100  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development   3,205,500       4,090,400       9,283,200       8,335,100  
Sales and marketing   2,912,900       1,843,900       5,702,000       3,894,000  
General and administrative   4,622,400       1,594,400       7,930,400       3,370,900  
Total operating expenses   10,740,800       7,528,700       22,915,600       15,600,000  
Operating loss   (4,417,200 )     (2,844,600 )     (10,790,300 )     (5,832,900 )
                       
Other income (expense):                      
Interest and other expense   (13,200 )     (164,700 )     (755,500 )     (281,800 )
Interest income   8,600       5,200       18,400       48,700  
Total other income (expense)   (4,600 )     (159,500 )     (737,100 )     (233,100 )
Provision for income taxes                      
Net loss $ (4,421,800 )   $ (3,004,100 )   $ (11,527,400 )   $ (6,066,000 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.05 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.10 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   84,706,516       65,834,978       82,865,526       61,619,280  
                               


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net loss $ (11,527,400 )   $ (6,066,000 )
           
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization on property and equipment, net   641,400       478,200  
Net book value of consigned equipment sold   13,900       12,000  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets   19,800       51,300  
Fair value adjustment of liability classified warrant   358,200       -  
Stock-based compensation   3,225,000       1,106,600  
Bad debt (recovery) expense   -       (117,200 )
Amortization of discounts on short-term investments   1,900       (1,100 )
Noncash interest expense   5,400       10,800  
           
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (547,300 )     (385,600 )
Inventory   (182,300 )     (608,900 )
Other current assets   (342,700 )     9,700  
Right of use asset – operating leases   554,400       258,200  
Right of use asset – finance lease   47,600       35,700  
Other assets   (1,670,200 )     (100,000 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   (992,400 )     (2,339,200 )
Operating lease liability   (584,000 )     (248,800 )
Deferred revenue   1,911,800       1,879,000  
Other liabilities   38,000       (14,300 )
Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,028,900 )   $ (6,039,600 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of short-term investments   (35,963,100 )     (1,001,100 )
Maturities of short-term investments   16,000,000       2,500,000  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,271,100 )     (1,049,900 )
Proceeds from sale of equipment   4,600       -  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (21,229,600 )     449,000  
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   51,808,900       28,567,200  
Borrowings under notes payable         1,440,000  
Principal payments on notes payable   (4,922,400 )     (1,440,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   2,089,300        
Principal payments on finance leases   (49,300 )     (15,700 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   48,926,500       28,551,500  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   18,668,000       22,960,900  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   18,755,200       15,210,800  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 37,423,200     $ 38,171,700  
               


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Revenue by Market (in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021
 		  2020
 		  2021
 		  2020
               
Cell Therapy $ 4,766     $ 2,999     $ 9,494     $ 6,188  
Drug Discovery   1,838       1,150       3,601       2,950  
Program-related   504       1,002       508       1,754  
Total Revenue $ 7,108     $ 5,150     $ 13,603     $ 10,892  




