New York Mortgage Trust Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 25, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2021.



In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) and 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) as stated below.