New York Mortgage Trust Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 25, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the
close of business on September 23, 2021.
In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) and 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) as stated below.
Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s Series B, Series D and Series E Preferred Stock for the dividend period that began on July 15, 2021 and ends on October 14, 2021 and declared cash dividends on the Company’s Series F Preferred Stock for the long initial dividend period that began on July 7, 2021 and ends on October 14, 2021 as follows:
|Class of Preferred Stock
|Series B
|Series D
|Series E
|Series F
|Record Date
|October 1, 2021
|October 1, 2021
|October 1, 2021
|October 1, 2021
|Payment Date
|October 15, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|Cash Dividend Per Share
|$0.484375
|$0.50
|$0.4921875
|$0.4679
About New York Mortgage Trust
