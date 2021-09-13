Lumina Gold Announces C$26 Million Private Placement and Conversion of Existing Line of Credit

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents, led by Haywood Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the “Agents”), that have agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 26,670,000 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of C$0.60 per Share (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$16 million (the “Brokered Offering”). In addition, the Company intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to C$10 million worth of Shares (the “Non-Brokered Offering”, and together with the Brokered Offering, the “Offering"), on the same terms as the Brokered Offering with certain insiders and strategic investors.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part by the Agents, to sell an additional C$2,400,300 of Shares at the Offering Price.

The Company has upsized its existing credit facility (the “Facility”) with Ross Beaty from C$5 million to C$6 million (the “Facility Upsize”). The term of the Facility has been extended from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Ross Beaty will convert his entire outstanding principal and interest associated with the Facility into Shares at the Offering Price (the “Debt Settlement”) concurrent with the closing of the Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for infill drilling, step-out drilling and Pre-Feasibility work at its Cangrejos project and for general corporate purposes. The Offering and the Debt Settlement are scheduled to close on or about October 4, 2021 the (“Closing Date”), and are subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission of up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Brokered Offering.