Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $261.3 Million in Awarded Work

Corpus Christi Upper Bay Reach Channel Improvement Project (Capital, Texas, $139 million)



Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point Phase 1 Beach Project (Coastal Protection, New York, $47.5 million)



Thimble Shoal East Deepening Project (Capital, Virginia, $38.4 million)

Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Pass Hopper Dredge Rental Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $24.3 million)

Cape May Inlet Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $12.1 million)



The Corpus Christi Upper Bay Reach Channel Improvement Project is to complete the third phase of the four phase Corpus Christi deepening project. Great Lakes successfully completed the first phase of the channel deepening in March of 2020. Work on this phase entails increasing the channel depth within the Upper Bay Reach from 47 feet to 54 feet, and widening the channel to 530 feet with an additional 400 feet of barge lanes. This project will allow for larger vessels and more efficient access to the Port of Corpus Christi including two-way traffic during high traffic periods. The award includes the base award for $139 million with open options remaining to be awarded of $12.9 million bringing the total of the project to $151.9 million. The client on this project is the US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District. This project is funded by the federal government and the Port of Corpus Christi. Work is anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 with estimated completion in the first quarter of 2023.

The Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point Beach Project entails the dredging of the Fire Island Inlet and beneficial use of dredge material for sand placement at Gilgo Beach and Robert Moses State Park. Placement of sand will improve shoreline protection from damaging storms and dredging work will benefit inlet navigation for the Coast Guard and the public. Open options of $6.2 million to nourish Tobay Beach are yet to be awarded. The client on this project is the US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, and the majority is federally funded. Work is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 with estimated completion in the first quarter of 2022.