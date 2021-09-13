checkAd

Myriad Genetics Completes Sale of Myriad Autoimmune’s Vectra Testing Business to LabCorp

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has completed the sale of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP), including the Vectra test, from Myriad Genetics’ autoimmune business unit to Labcorp (NYSE: LH) for $150 million in cash. Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company and one of the nation’s largest laboratory service providers.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

