checkAd

Matrix Service Company Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021.

  • Fourth quarter revenue increased 18% to $174.9 million compared to $148.3 million in the third quarter; full year revenue of $673.4 million
  • $99.1 million of project awards in the quarter resulting in backlog of $462.6 million at June 30, 2021
  • Project awards accelerating as we moved into the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with an expected book-to-bill of over 1.0
  • Balance sheet is strong with no outstanding debt and cash of $83.9 million at June 30, 2021

“Fourth quarter revenue in all three segments increased over the third quarter, and the pace of awards has begun to accelerate in the new fiscal year,” said the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John R. Hewitt. “This acceleration of awards reflects the growing confidence of our customers and improvement in our end-markets. Small- to mid-size project award activity is increasing across all our segments, and we expect to benefit from increased investment across the clean energy markets including renewable fuels, battery storage, and hydrogen, along with pent up demand in our traditional energy and industrial markets. Importantly, we are well positioned to execute on these opportunities due to our strong financial position.

“In addition, following reductions in overhead achieved over the last 18 months, we have begun a review of our organizational structure, with the support of a third party, to align the organization with the strategic direction of the business and changes in our end markets. We expect this effort will maximize our organizational structure, leading to improved project capture rates and bottom-line results as we move through fiscal 2022.

“In closing, in spite of the challenges during this fiscal year, our employees were able to achieve a total recordable incident rate of 0.28 which represents a record for us and world-class safety performance.”

Operational Update

Revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $174.9 million, an increase of $26.6 million over third quarter revenue of $148.3 million. Although revenue has increased, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting disruption to the energy and industrial markets continued to negatively impact the timing of project awards and our financial results. Although we have made significant reductions to our overhead cost structure, at this current revenue volume, we did not fully leverage overhead costs.

The fourth quarter included additional costs on a large capital project in the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment to achieve critical schedule completion milestones for our client. As a result, the expected outcome on the project resulted in a gross profit reduction of $6.6 million. The project is currently in start-up and commissioning, and while we expect that the forecasted financial outcome of the project will remain positive, it is well below our original expectations.

We settled a long-term dispute with a customer related to a crude terminal that was completed in 2018. As a result of the settlement, we recorded a reduction to gross margin of $2.9 million in the Storage and Terminal Solutions segment and received cash of $8.9 million in fiscal 2022. The settlement allowed us to avoid future legal costs and eliminated any litigation risk.

Based primarily on the factors discussed above, we recognized a net loss in the quarter of $10.7 million and a loss per share of $0.40.

Backlog

Our backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $462.6 million. Project awards in the fourth quarter of 2021 and fiscal 2021 totaled $99.1 million and $451.7 million, respectively, resulting in book-to-bill ratios of 0.6 and 0.7, respectively. As discussed above, award activity in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 has accelerated and we are expecting increasing awards and improving backlog as we move through the fiscal year.

Financial Position

At June 30, 2021, we had a cash balance of $83.9 million and no borrowings. In addition, on September 9, 2021 we entered into a $100.0 million asset-backed credit facility with Bank of Montreal. This new facility replaces the previous facility and provides more flexibility and support for our strategic direction while reducing the expected cost of borrowing.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with the earnings release, Matrix Service Company will host a conference call / webcast with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO, and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO. The call will take place at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) / 9:30 a.m. (Central) on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet which can be accessed at our website at matrixservicecompany.com under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of completion of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.

Dial in - Toll-Free 1-888-660-6127
Dial in - Toll 1-973-890-8355
Audience Passcode 2214178

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah
Vice President and CFO
T: 918-838-8822
Email:kcavanah@matrixservicecompany.com

Kellie Smythe
Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: 918-359-8267
Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 
2021 		  June 30, 
2020 		  June 30, 
2021 		  June 30, 
2020
Revenue $ 174,899       $ 195,837       $ 673,398       $ 1,100,938    
Cost of revenue 173,357       176,604       640,633       998,762    
Gross profit 1,542       19,233       32,765       102,176    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,725       19,702       69,756       86,276    
Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment                   38,515    
Restructuring costs 171       7,451       6,756       14,010    
Operating loss (16,354 )     (7,920 )     (43,747 )     (36,625 )  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense (504 )     (366 )     (1,559 )     (1,597 )  
Interest income 30       23       126       1,270    
Other 68       676       1,917       308    
Loss before income tax expense (16,760 )     (7,587 )     (43,263 )     (36,644 )  
Benefit for federal, state and foreign income taxes (6,037 )     (1,865 )     (12,039 )     (3,570 )  
Net loss $ (10,723 )     $ (5,722 )     $ (31,224 )     $ (33,074 )  
Basic loss per common share $ (0.40 )     $ (0.22 )     $ (1.18 )     $ (1.24 )  
Diluted loss per common share $ (0.40 )     $ (0.22 )     $ (1.18 )     $ (1.24 )  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 26,538       26,140       26,451       26,621    
Diluted 26,538       26,140       26,451       26,621    

Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  June 30, 
2021 		  June 30, 
2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,878       $ 100,036    
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $898; 2020 - $905) 148,030       160,671    
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 30,774       59,548    
Inventories 7,342       6,460    
Income taxes receivable 16,965       3,919    
Other current assets 4,230       4,526    
Total current assets 291,219       335,160    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:      
Land and buildings 41,633       42,695    
Construction equipment 94,453       94,154    
Transportation equipment 50,510       55,864    
Office equipment and software 42,706       39,356    
Construction in progress 493       4,427    
Total property, plant and equipment - at cost 229,795       236,496    
Accumulated depreciation (160,388 )     (155,748 )  
Property, plant and equipment - net 69,407       80,748    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,412       21,375    
Goodwill 60,636       60,369    
Other intangible assets 6,614       8,837    
Deferred income taxes 5,295       5,988    
Other assets 11,973       4,833    
Total assets $ 467,556       $ 517,310    

Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(In thousands, except share data)

  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 60,920       $ 73,094    
Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings 53,832       63,889    
Accrued wages and benefits 21,008       16,205    
Accrued insurance 6,568       7,301    
Operating lease liabilities 5,747       7,568    
Other accrued expenses 5,327       7,890    
Total current liabilities 153,402       175,947    
Deferred income taxes 34       61    
Operating lease liabilities 20,771       19,997    
Borrowings under senior secured revolving credit facility       9,208    
Other liabilities 7,810       4,208    
Total liabilities 182,017       209,421    
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock—$.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,888,217 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020; 26,549,438 and 26,141,528 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 279       279    
Additional paid-in capital 137,575       138,966    
Retained earnings 175,178       206,402    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,749 )     (8,373 )  
  306,283       337,274    
Less treasury stock, at cost — 1,338,779 and 1,746,689 shares as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (20,744 )     (29,385 )  
Total stockholders' equity 285,539       307,889    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 467,556       $ 517,310    

Results of Operations
(In thousands)

           
  Utility and
Power
Infrastructure 		  Process and
Industrial
Facilities 		  Storage and
Terminal 
Solutions 		  Corporate   Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021                  
Gross revenue $ 52,638       $ 59,902       $ 63,410       $       $ 175,950    
Less: inter-segment revenue       12       1,039             1,051    
Consolidated revenue 52,638       59,890       62,371             174,899    
Gross profit (loss) (6,312 )     6,290       1,564             1,542    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,728       3,437       4,790       6,770       17,725    
Restructuring costs 86       162       147       (224 )     171    
Operating income (loss) $ (9,126 )     $ 2,691       $ (3,373 )     $ (6,546 )     $ (16,354 )  
                   
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020                  
Gross revenue $ 59,449       $ 49,192       $ 88,151       $       $ 196,792    
Less: inter-segment revenue       51       904             955    
Consolidated revenue 59,449       49,141       87,247             195,837    
Gross profit (loss) 5,337       5,851       8,738       (693 )     19,233    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,556       4,600       6,444       6,102       19,702    
Restructuring costs 1,790       5,212       245       204       7,451    
Operating income (loss) $ 991       $ (3,961 )     $ 2,049       $ (6,999 )     $ (7,920 )  
                   
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021                  
Gross revenue $ 210,052       $ 201,472       $ 267,982       $       $ 679,506    
Less: inter-segment revenue       1,555       4,553             6,108    
Consolidated revenue 210,052       199,917       263,429             673,398    
Gross profit 1,506       17,642       13,617             32,765    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,882       14,756       18,644       26,474       69,756    
Restructuring costs 1,312       3,807       1,391       246       6,756    
Operating loss $ (9,688 )     $ (921 )     $ (6,418 )     $ (26,720 )     $ (43,747 )  
                   
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020                  
Gross revenue $ 212,001       $ 424,710       $ 470,871       $       $ 1,107,582    
Less: inter-segment revenue       2,839       3,805             6,644    
Consolidated revenue 212,001       421,871       467,066             1,100,938    
Gross profit (loss) 7,081       36,349       61,413       (2,667 )     102,176    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,047       24,266       26,386       25,577       86,276    
Intangible asset impairments and restructuring costs 27,625       22,914       1,066       920       52,525    
Operating income (loss) $ (30,591 )     $ (10,831 )     $ 33,961       $ (29,164 )     $ (36,625 )  

Backlog

We define backlog as the total dollar amount of revenue that we expect to recognize as a result of performing work that has been awarded to us through a signed contract, limited notice to proceed or other type of assurance that we consider firm. The following arrangements are considered firm:

  • fixed-price awards;
  • minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and
  • certain time and material arrangements in which the estimated value is firm or can be estimated with a reasonable amount of certainty in both timing and amounts.

For long-term maintenance contracts with no minimum commitments and other established customer agreements, we include only the amounts that we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months. For arrangements in which we have received a limited notice to proceed, we include the entire scope of work in our backlog if we conclude that the likelihood of the full project proceeding as high. For all other arrangements, we calculate backlog as the estimated contract amount less revenue recognized as of the reporting date.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

  Utility and
Power
Infrastructure 		  Process and
Industrial
Facilities 		  Storage and
Terminal 
Solutions 		  Total
  (In thousands)
Backlog as of March 31, 2021 $ 203,300       $ 155,430       $ 179,607       $ 538,337    
Project awards 19,381       39,237       40,505       99,123    
Revenue recognized (52,638 )     (59,890 )     (62,371 )     (174,899 )  
Backlog as of June 30, 2021 $ 170,043       $ 134,777       $ 157,741       $ 462,561    
Book-to-bill ratio(1) 0.4       0.7       0.6       0.6    

__________

(1)   Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021

The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021:

  Utility and
Power
Infrastructure 		  Process and
Industrial
Facilities 		  Storage and
Terminal 
Solutions 		  Total
  (In thousands)
Backlog as of June 30, 2020 $ 272,816       $ 145,725       $ 339,924       $ 758,465    
Project awards 107,279       188,969       155,465       451,713    
Other adjustment(1)             (74,219 )     (74,219 )  
Revenue recognized (210,052 )     (199,917 )     (263,429 )     (673,398 )  
Backlog as of June 30, 2021 $ 170,043       $ 134,777       $ 157,741       $ 462,561    
Book-to-bill ratio(2) 0.5       0.9       0.6       0.7    

__________

(1)   The other adjustment in the Storage and Terminal Solutions segment was due to a customer's decision not to renew our existing LNTP for a storage tank capital project. We were paid for all work performed on the project. This project is still active and we will be required to update pricing when the customer makes its final investment decision, which we expect will occur in fiscal 2022.
(2)   Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to more clearly depict our core profitability, the following tables present our operating results after certain adjustments:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Net loss, as reported $ (10,723 )     $ (5,722 )     $ (31,224 )     $ (33,074 )  
Restructuring costs incurred 171       7,451       6,756       14,010    
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments                   38,515    
Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items (44 )     (1,907 )     (1,739 )     (8,644 )  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ (10,596 )     $ (178 )     $ (26,207 )     $ 10,807    
               
Loss per fully diluted share, as reported $ (0.40 )     $ (0.22 )     $ (1.18 )     $ (1.24 )  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per fully diluted share $ (0.40 )     $ (0.01 )     $ (0.99 )     $ 0.40    

__________

(1)   This table presents non-GAAP financial measures of our adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share for the fourth quarters and fiscal years of 2021 and 2020. The most directly comparable financial measures are net loss and net loss per diluted share, respectively, presented in the Consolidated Statements of Income. We have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they more clearly depict our core operating results during the periods presented and provide a more comparable measure of our operating results to other companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 
2021 		  June 30, 
2020 		  June 30, 
2021 		  June 30, 
2020
  (in thousands)
Net loss $ (10,723 )     $ (5,722 )     $ (31,224 )     $ (33,074 )  
Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment                   38,515    
Restructuring costs 171       7,451       6,756       14,010    
Stock-based compensation 1,743       1,762       8,156       9,877    
Interest expense 504       366       1,559       1,597    
Benefit for federal, state and foreign income taxes (6,037 )     (1,865 )     (12,039 )     (3,570 )  
Depreciation and amortization 4,219       4,736       17,858       19,124    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,123 )     $ 6,728       $ (8,934 )     $ 46,479    

__________

(1)   This table presents Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income (loss) before impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, because it is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled “Net income (loss)” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial information compared with net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA has certain material limitations as follows:

  • It does not include impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets. While impairments to intangible assets are non-cash expenses in the period recognized, cash or other consideration was still transferred in exchange for the intangible assets in the period of the acquisition. Any measure that excludes impairments to intangible assets has material limitations since these expenses represent the loss of an asset that was acquired in exchange for cash or other assets.

  • It does not include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs represent material costs that we incurred and are oftentimes cash expenses. Therefore, any measure that excludes restructuring costs has material limitations.

  • It does not include stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation represents material amounts of equity that are awarded to our employees and directors for services rendered. While the expense is non-cash, we release vested shares out of our treasury stock, which has historically been replenished by using cash to periodically repurchase our stock. Therefore, any measure that excludes stock-based compensation has material limitations.

  • It does not include interest expense. Because we have borrowed money to finance our operations and to acquire businesses, pay commitment fees to maintain our senior secured revolving credit facility, and incur fees to issue letters of credit under the senior secured revolving credit facility, interest expense is a necessary and ongoing part of our costs and has assisted us in generating revenue. Therefore, any measure that excludes interest expense has material limitations.

  • It does not include income taxes. Because the payment of income taxes is a necessary and ongoing part of our operations, any measure that excludes income taxes has material limitations.

  • It does not include depreciation or amortization expense. Because we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenue, depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our cost structure. Therefore, any measure that excludes depreciation or amortization expense has material limitations.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results TULSA, Okla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. Fourth quarter revenue increased 18% to $174.9 million compared to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Korhonen, Klaus
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...