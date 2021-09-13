checkAd

Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Five Star Building Products, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of Five Star Building Products, LLC and Five Star Building Products of Southern Utah, LLC (“Five Star”). Founded in 2013, Five Star is located in Orem and St. George, Utah serving the Salt Lake City, Provo, and Southern Utah areas. Five Star primarily installs fiberglass insulation and garage doors to residential and multifamily customers. IBP also announced today the acquisition of MT Insulation, LLC, a Hummelstown, Pennsylvania based installer of insulation and gutters to residential and commercial customers in the greater Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area.

“With approximately $25 million of annual revenue, Five Star expands our presence to residential and multifamily builders within the compelling Utah market,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we are excited about new opportunities from our increased presence within the Pennsylvania market through the acquisition of MT Insulation.”

“With today’s announcements, IBP has acquired over $100 million of revenue through our strategic acquisition program. To date in 2021, we have acquired approximately $108 million of annual revenues, exceeding the $100 million expectation announced earlier in the year, and we expect additional acquisitions in our pipeline to close this year. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I would like to welcome Five Star and MT Insulation on to our team,” concluded Mr. Edwards.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

