checkAd

Angi Inc. Monthly Metrics Available on IAC Website

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 22:10  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for August 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), in the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angi Inc. Monthly Metrics Available on IAC Website NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for August 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), in the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/. About Angi Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Korhonen, Klaus
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...