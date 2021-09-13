checkAd

IDW Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

Resurgent Direct Market Sales Drove 30% Increase in Publishing RevenueProceeds from Capital Raise Slated Primarily for Investment in Original ContentUplist to NYSE American CompletedNEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / …

Resurgent Direct Market Sales Drove 30% Increase in Publishing Revenue
Proceeds from Capital Raise Slated Primarily for Investment in Original Content
Uplist to NYSE American Completed

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE America:IDW), an integrated media company, today reported a net loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $6.8 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 (3Q21) Highlights

  • The company successfully completed a capital raise generating net proceeds of $9.6 million following the quarter close. The Company intends to utilize the majority of the proceeds to enhance investment in outstanding original content through partnerships with authors and creators.
  • In conjunction with the capital raise, the company uplisted its Class B common stock from the OTC market to the NYSE American exchange with the ticker symbol ‘IDW'.
  • Consolidated revenue decreased to $6.8 million from $8.5 million in 3Q20.
  • IDW Publishing revenue increased 30% to $6.8 million - its highest third quarter revenue in five years -from $5.2 million in 3Q20. The increase was driven by direct market sales and sales of titles from licensing partners. IDW Entertainment reported no revenue in 3Q21, but expects to record revenue from Locke & Key S2 in 4Q21.
  • Consolidated loss from operations decreased to $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million in 3Q20.
  • Net loss per share narrowed to $0.09 from a net loss per share of $0.47 in 3Q20. The decreased net loss reflects the improved results from continuing operations, a gain on the forgiveness of one of the company's two PPP loans of $1.2 million and a loss from discontinued operations of $1.1 million in 3Q20.

Comments from Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer

"We took important steps to accelerate our growth trajectory, strengthen our balance sheet, and enhance the visibility and liquidity of our stock during and immediately after the third quarter. Most notably, our successful capital raise will enable us to significantly enhance our pipeline of high-quality original content for development across our publishing and entertainment businesses. Our development of the Locke & Key franchise is a protype for how we will leverage the mutual synergies between publishing and entertainment to build fandoms based on original IP."

"IDW Publishing again operated in the black during the third quarter. The reviving direct market helped boost sales of some of our most popular licensed titles led by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' The Last Ronin #3. In the book market, They Called Us Enemy continued to outperform expectations, while The Locke & Key Keyhouse Compendium was a strong seller for us in both the direct and indirect markets.

"At IDW Entertainment, we welcomed entertainment veteran Paul Davidson to lead the business. Paul is overseeing both development and production, and will drive the company's expansion on television and other entertainment platforms. And speaking of television, we are looking forward to the premiere of Locke & Key's second season on Netflix in October, and season three in 2022."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(In millions, except income (loss) per share, unaudited)
 
   

3Q21

     

2Q21

     

3Q20

 
Revenue
  6.8     10.1     8.5  
Direct cost of revenue
  3.8     4.7     8.1  
SG&A including non-cash compensation
  5.0     4.9     3.7  
Non-cash compensation included in SG&A
  0.1     0.1     -  
Depreciation & amortization
  0.1     0.1     0.1  
(Loss) income from operations
  (2.1 )   0.4     (3.4 )
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
  (0.9 )   0.6     (3.4 )
(Loss) from discontinued operations, net
  -     (0.2 )   (1.1 )
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
  -     2.1     -  
Net (loss) income
  (0.9 )   2.5     (4.5 )
(Loss) income per share - continuing operations
  (0.09 )   0.27     (0.35 )
Loss per share - discontinued operations
  -     (0.02 )   (0.12 )
Net (loss) income per share
  (0.09 )   0.25     (0.47 )

Segment P&L Highlights
(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited)
   

3Q21

     

2Q21

     

3Q20

 
Revenue
                       
IDW Publishing
  6.8     6.0     5.2  
IDW Entertainment
    -     4.2     3.3  
 
                       
Income (loss) from operations*
                       
IDW Publishing
  0.1     (0.5 )     -  
IDW Entertainment
  (1.8 )   1.2     (3.2 )
CTM*
    -     (0.2 )     -  
Corporate (unallocated overhead)
  (0.3 )   (0.3 )   (0.1 )

*CTM's bottom-line results are reported as ‘Loss from discontinued operation, net' in all applicable periods prior to its sale on February 15, 2021.

Financial Take-Aways

(All results are for 3Q21 compared to 3Q20)

  • Revenue:
    • IDW Publishing (IDWP): Direct market recovery continued to drive publishing revenue growth, led by sales of titles from licensed partner properties including TMNT, Star Wars, Godzilla, GI Joe and Transformers. Trade market sales, which contributed nearly half of print revenue, were dominated by IDW originals including They Called Us Enemy, March and Locke & Key. Digital and game sales also contributed to the increase.
    • IDW Entertainment (IDWE): Generated no revenue in the third quarter, but, looking ahead, expects to recognize Locke & Key Season 2 revenue in 4Q21.
  • Income (loss) from Operations:
    • IDWP: Resurgent direct market sales drove an increase in gross profit substantially offset by increased SG&A expense.
    • IDWE: The loss from operations narrowed from the loss in the year ago quarter on recognition of Wynonna Earp and V-Wars associated expenses.
  • Balance Sheet Highlights: At July 31, 2021, prior to closing the capital raise, IDW's cash balance was $9.9 million. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $11.9 million. Non-current liabilities totaled $1.1 million including the $1.0 million long-term portion of a $1.2 million PPP loan.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern time to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-844-369-8770 (U.S. - toll free) or 1-862-298-0840 (international - toll) and request the ‘IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 27, 2021 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-919-882-2331 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 42753. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW (NYSE American: IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Investor Contact

IDW Media Investor Relations
investor.relations@idwmh.com

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

             
(in thousands, except per share data)
  July 31,
2021 (unaudited) 		    October 31,
2020 		 
Assets
           
Current assets:
           
Cash and cash equivalents
  9,908     10,541  
Trade accounts receivable, net
    6,067       22,921  
Inventory
    3,327       3,754  
Prepaid expenses
    2,380       1,361  
Current assets held for sale from discontinued operations
    -       11,171  
Total current assets
    21,682       49,748  
Property and equipment, net
    368       410  
Right-of-use assets, net
    422       771  
 
               
Investments
    -       25  
Intangible assets, net
    19       52  
Goodwill
    199       199  
Television costs, net
    1,502       2,926  
Other assets
    463       527  
Total assets
  24,655     54,658  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
               
Current liabilities:
               
Trade accounts payable
  1,026     1,406  
Accrued expenses
    2,930       2,458  
Production costs payable
    2,861       1,495  
Deferred revenue
    2,244       2,385  
Bank loans payable - current portion
    -       14,204  
Government loans- current portion
    190       793  
Operating lease obligations - current portion
    496       562  
Other current liabilities
    -       69  
Current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations
    -       8,540  
Total current liabilities
    9,747       31,912  
Non-current liabilities
               
Operating lease obligations - long term portion
    24       368  
Government loans - long term portion
    1,005       403  
Related party loans payable - long term portion
    -       3,750  
Total liabilities
  10,776     36,433  
Stockholders' equity:
               
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively
    -       -  
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 20,000; 10,033 and 9,986 shares issued and 9,514 and 9,467 shares outstanding at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively
    94       93  
Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively
    5       5  
Additional paid-in capital
    94,354       111,379  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    -       (60 )
Accumulated deficit
    (79,378 )     (91,996 )
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020
    (1,196 )     (1,196 )
Total stockholders' equity
    13,879       18,225  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  24,655     54,658  
                 

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

             
 
  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		    Nine Months Ended
July 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
 
                       
Revenues
  6,779     8,487     25,332     28,093  
 
                               
Costs and expenses:
                               
Direct cost of revenues
    3,813       8,093       17,771       23,004  
Selling, general and administrative
    4,986       3,742       14,147       12,761  
Depreciation and amortization
    62       61       182       190  
Total costs and expenses
    8,861       11,896       32,100       35,955  
Loss from operations
    (2,082 )     (3,409 )     (6,768 )     (7,862 )
 
                               
Interest (expense) income, net
    (13 )     (13 )     128       (33 )
Other income (expense), net
    1,154       -       1,141       (61 )
Net loss from continuing operations
    (941 )     (3,422 )     (5,499 )     (7,956 )
 
                               
Loss from discontinued operations, net
    -       (1,126 )     (1,280 )     (3,818 )
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
    -       -       2,123       -  
Net loss
  (941 )   (4,548 )   (4,656 )   (11,774 )
 
                               
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 2):
                               
Continuing operations
  (0.09 )   (.35 )   (0.34 )   (.92 )
Discontinued operations, net
    -       (.12 )     (0.13 )     (.44 )
Net loss
  (0.09 )   (.47 )   (0.47 )   (1.36 )
 
                               
Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share:
    9,977       9,641       9,966       8,646  
 
                               
Dividend declared per common share:
  0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00  
                                 

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

 
Nine months ended July 31,
(in thousands)
  2021     2020  
Operating activities:
           
Net loss
  (4,656 )   (11,774 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by provided by operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    369       794  
Amortization of finance leases
    108       315  
Bad debt expense
    (91 )     576  
Stock based compensation
    246       932  
Amortization of right-of-use asset
    631       1,210  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
    (2,123 )     -  
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
    -       35  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Trade accounts receivable
    16,837       15,136  
Inventory
    428       (410 )
Prepaid expenses
    (929 )     (33 )
Television costs
    1,424       6,088  
Operating lease liability
    (411 )     (1,243 )
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, production costs payable and other current liabilities
    1,389       (767 )
Deferred revenue
    (141 )     649  
Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan
    (1,264 )     -  
Gain on disposal of ROU assets
    (97 )     -  
Deconsolidation of subsidiary
    -       304  
Net cash provided by operating activities
    11,720       11,812  
Investing activities:
               
Disposition of subsidiary, net of cash received
    -       (115 )
Disposal of discontinued operations
    (902 )     -  
Capital expenditures
    (128 )     (372 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (1,030 )     (487 )
Financing activities:
               
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
    25       14,561  
Repayments of finance lease obligations
    -       (308 )
Proceeds of government loans
    1,196       2,975  
Proceeds of bank loans
    -       1,021  
Repayments of related party loans
    -       (5,300 )
Repayments of bank loans
    (14,204 )     (19,726 )
Net cash used in financing activities
    (12,983 )     (6,777 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
    39       (69 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
    (2,254 )     4,479  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
    12,162       10,165  
 
               
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
  9,908     14,644  

# # #

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663775/IDW-Reports-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-202 ...

IDW Media Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDW Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Resurgent Direct Market Sales Drove 30% Increase in Publishing RevenueProceeds from Capital Raise Slated Primarily for Investment in Original ContentUplist to NYSE American CompletedNEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21IDW Media To Present at Sidoti Conference
Accesswire | Analysen