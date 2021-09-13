checkAd

Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires the Aloft Portland, Maine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 157-room Aloft Hotel on the waterfront in downtown Portland, Maine (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of $51.2 million, or approximately $326,000 per key.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with the acquisition of the newly constructed Aloft Portland, Maine and increase our exposure to the unique and vibrant Portland market,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “In addition to Portland’s tremendous appeal for leisure travel, the market is also home to a variety of corporate, government, trade, health care and educational demand generators, among others, and we are confident this stylish, urban-inspired Hotel is well positioned to benefit. We remain focused on maximizing long-term value for our shareholders and are actively exploring additional acquisition opportunities, like this one, that enhance our portfolio, align with our core ownership strategy and are well positioned for outperformance.”

The newly built Aloft Portland, Maine is located at 379 Commercial Street, amid Portland’s working waterfront and within walking distance of a variety of restaurants, shops, art galleries, museums and entertainment venues. Hotel guests will enjoy views of the coastline and convenient access to Portland’s array of outdoor activities with boat tours, ferry service, historic landmarks and walking trails nearby. The Hotel is also convenient to Maine Medical Center, the University of Southern Maine, manufacturing companies and numerous corporate offices. According to data provided by STR, revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Portland Downtown/International Jetport, Maine submarket improved by approximately 19% for the month of July 2021, as compared to the month of July 2019.

Following this acquisition, the Apple Hospitality portfolio includes 215 hotels with approximately 28,100 guest rooms geographically diversified throughout 35 states.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 215 hotels with approximately 28,100 guest rooms located in 85 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 115 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Apple Hospitality REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires the Aloft Portland, Maine Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 157-room Aloft Hotel on the waterfront in downtown Portland, Maine (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of $51.2 million, or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Hyatt Place in Greenville, South Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten