Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires the Aloft Portland, Maine

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 157-room Aloft Hotel on the waterfront in downtown Portland, Maine (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of $51.2 million, or approximately $326,000 per key.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with the acquisition of the newly constructed Aloft Portland, Maine and increase our exposure to the unique and vibrant Portland market,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “In addition to Portland’s tremendous appeal for leisure travel, the market is also home to a variety of corporate, government, trade, health care and educational demand generators, among others, and we are confident this stylish, urban-inspired Hotel is well positioned to benefit. We remain focused on maximizing long-term value for our shareholders and are actively exploring additional acquisition opportunities, like this one, that enhance our portfolio, align with our core ownership strategy and are well positioned for outperformance.”