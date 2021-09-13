IQVIA and NRx Pharmaceuticals Collaborate on Potential Medical Support for Novel COVID-19 Treatment

"As the world suffers yet another surge of COVID-19, thousands of patients require intensive care and too many succumb to this virus. New medicines with new mechanisms of action are urgently needed," said Robert Besthof, chief commercial officer and head of Operations of NRx. "As a small biopharma company preparing to launch a lifesaving medicine across multiple countries, we deeply appreciate the global reach that IQVIA is able to offer in support of patients, families, and those who care for them.”

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced a transformative collaboration with NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (Nasdaq: NRXP). NRx is a company dedicated to creating innovative, life-saving treatments and bringing hope to those facing life-altering conditions with no approved disease-modifying therapies or cures. IQVIA is excited to collaborate with NRx as its designated partner, to provide pharmacovigilance services and medical information in preparation for potential regulatory actions.

This collaboration will allow NRx to access IQVIA’s domain experience with COVID-19, our unparalleled data assets, and analytics to support potential emergency use authorization (EUA) of ZYESAMI. IQVIA will work closely with NRx to support key activities required for EUA activation, including the pharmacovigilance and medical information programs.

“We are honored by the opportunity to join with NRx on the EUA activation and compliance for ZYESAMI in treating some of the sickest patients suffering from COVID-19,” said Susan Kitlas, vice president, Precommercial Business Unit, IQVIA. “IQVIA’s experience and expertise within the COVID-19 market will be a valuable component in helping make this treatment more widely available.”

About NRx

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ-GS:NRXP) draws upon more than 300 combined years of scientific and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 74,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005810/en/