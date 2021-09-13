Toll Brothers Announces Promotion of Robert Parahus to President & Chief Operating Officer; James W. Boyd, current Co-COO, to Retire After 30 Years with the Company

Karl Mistry and Seth J. Ring Promoted to Executive Vice President of East and West Operations, Respectively

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Robert Parahus, 58, current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1, 2021. In this role, Parahus will oversee the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide. James W. Boyd, 65, current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will retire at the end of December 2021 after 30 years with the Company.

Toll Brothers also announced the promotions of Karl Mistry, 41, and Seth J. Ring, 41, to the roles of Executive Vice President, jointly managing homebuilding operations and reporting directly to Parahus effective November 1, 2021. Mistry, who currently serves as Regional President, Mid-Atlantic, will be responsible for the Company’s operations in the East, which consist of its North, Mid-Atlantic and South regions, and Ring, who currently serves as Regional President, Pacific, will be responsible for the Company’s operations in the West, which consist of its Mountain and Pacific regions.

“Today’s announcement reflects the implementation of the management succession plan we put in place in 2019. I want to thank Rob and Jim for their incredible contributions as Co-COOs of Toll Brothers, and to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both of them – to Rob on his promotion to President and COO, and to Jim on his upcoming retirement,” said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers. “Rob is one of just a handful of our current employees who joined Toll Brothers prior to our becoming a public company in 1986, and his seasoned leadership will continue to be an integral part of our operational success. Jim has worked at Toll Brothers for 30 years and in 2019 was inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame. As we have grown into a national homebuilder and Fortune 500 company, Jim has led our expansion into California and throughout the West and has prepared a new generation of leaders for the opportunities ahead.”