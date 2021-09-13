checkAd

Proterra Announces Changes to Executive Team

Gareth Joyce Promoted to President of Proterra

Chief Financial Officer Amy Ard to Transition from Company; A.J. Cederoth Appointed Interim CFO

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) (“Proterra” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced changes to the executive team.

Gareth Joyce, who currently serves as President of Proterra’s Powered and Energy business units, has been promoted to President of Proterra, effective today. In his new role, Mr. Joyce will work in coordination with Jack Allen, Proterra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to execute the Company’s growth strategies across its Proterra Powered, Energy, and Transit businesses.

Mr. Joyce is a proven leader with more than two decades of experience building and running high-performing businesses in the automotive and transportation industries. Since joining Proterra in 2020, he has overseen the Company’s growing business as a leading provider of electric vehicle technology to commercial vehicle manufacturers and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial fleets. Mr. Joyce joined Proterra from Delta Air Lines where he served as Chief Sustainability Officer and President of Cargo and Airport Customer Services. Prior to joining Delta, he held a variety of senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe, and North America, having served as Vice President of Customer Service for Mercedes-Benz North America and finally as the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

“We are pleased to have a leader with Gareth’s dynamic skillset and proven track record of performance taking on the role of President during this important time for our Company,” said Jack Allen, Proterra’s Chairman and CEO. “Gareth has already played a significant role driving growth across our company as more commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators choose zero-emission commercial electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra. We believe that expanding his responsibilities in this new role will help the Company capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead to advance our mission and drive sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

