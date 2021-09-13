Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Citi, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.