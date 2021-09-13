checkAd

TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has appointed Ernesto Bautista, III, Chief Financial officer of BJ Energy Solutions LLC, an oil and gas service company, to the Company’s board of directors, which is now comprised of eight members.

Alec Covington, Chairman of the Board of TopBuild, said, “We are excited to add Ernesto to our Board of Directors. He brings extensive business experience, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple publicly traded companies for over 15 years. His strong financial expertise will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board.”

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, noted, “The TopBuild senior leadership team is looking forward to working with Ernesto during this time of growth at our Company. His extensive corporate strategy and financial management and analysis background will serve our Company well.”

Prior to joining BJ Energy Solutions this year, Bautista served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) from 2009 to 2020. In addition, Bautista served in several senior management roles at W-H Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WHQ), ultimately serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to the Company’s sale to Smith International Inc.

Bautista is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Rice University.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has appointed Ernesto Bautista, III, Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Korhonen, Klaus
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...