Integra Resources Announces US$15 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 22:17  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,900,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of US$2.55 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”), for total gross proceeds of US$15,045,000 (the “Offering”). The Company will also grant to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to 885,000 additional Common Shares at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days following the closing.

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement on September 13, 2021 (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement (the “Final Supplement” and, together with the Preliminary Supplement, the “Supplements”) to its Base Shelf Prospectus on or about September 14, 2021. The Supplements will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Supplements will also be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-242483) (the “Registration Statement”) in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration and development expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals including the approvals, of the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-10 with the SEC for the Offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the Registration Statement, the Supplements and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Company, any Underwriter or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the Supplements or you may request it from Integra at 1050-400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3A6, telephone (604) 416-0576.

