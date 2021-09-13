Sean Whelan Appointed to Board of Directors

Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented that: “We all are very pleased to be joined by an executive with Sean’s sterling background. His broad and deep experience and expertise in financial matters, as well as his previous service with publicly listed companies, will be an excellent addition to our Board. I look forward to Sean assuming the Chairmanship of our Audit Committee, and to working with him on a wide variety of issues as Zomedica progresses. I also would like to thank Chris Wolfenberg for his service on the Board and for his valuable counsel during the time that we worked together.”

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that Sean Whelan has been appointed to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Christopher Wolfenberg.

Mr. Whelan presently is the Chief Executive Officer of Encore Rehabilitation Services, a provider of outcome-driven therapy services and associated compliance and revenue cycle support services. He also previously served as the Company’s CFO from 2017 to 2018.

From 2019 to 2020, Mr. Whelan served as CFO of Smile America Partners, and from 2018 to 2019 as CFO of Bedrock Manufacturing, LLC. He served from 2010 to 2016 as CFO, secretary, treasurer, and a director of Diplomat, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), a then publicly traded specialty pharmacy, where he was responsible for finance, external reporting, and investor relations, strategy and M&A.

Mr. Whelan served from 2007 to 2010 as CFO of InfuSystem Holdings Inc., a publicly traded health care services company. Prior to his various healthcare executive roles, Mr. Whelan held senior finance positions with Ford Motor Company from 1996 through 2007, including serving as accounting director for Automotive Components Holdings, LLC, a then Ford subsidiary.

Mr. Whelan began his career with Deloitte in 1994, serving a diverse set of audit clients in the firm’s Detroit office, and earned his CPA license while with the firm. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accounting degrees, both from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. Mr. Whelan also presently serves (since 2019) on the Board of Directors of OptioRx, a specialty pharmacy company.