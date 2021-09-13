Parsons Leads Mining Industry, Driving the New ISO Mine Closure and Reclamation Standard

“Mine closure is a critical component of mine planning, as it can impact the economy, safety and environment of the surrounding community,” said Jon Moretta, executive vice president, industrial market for Parsons. “We are proud to share our technical expertise, innovative technologies, and safety culture to help establish international standards to guide mine closure professionals around the world.”

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that a new International Standards Organization (ISO) Standard and Guidance Document for Mine Closure and Reclamation Management has been internationally approved. Parsons is a leader in the development of these first-of-their kind standards, which will be published in October.

Michael Nahir, mine reclamation director for Parsons, served as the international project manager during the ISO guidance drafting and approval process, helping write, and edit the standard and guidance document.

“This collaborative, five-year process gathered input from many companies and countries to deliver the first-ever comprehensive standards for mine closure best practices,” said Nahir. “This guidance will help improve closure and reclamation practices, to the benefit of mining communities around the world.”

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, including environmental remediation, with more than 75 years of experience in providing solutions and services to the mining industry, including project and construction management; care and maintenance; dam safety management; mine water treatment; and reclamation, landform, and habitat restoration. The company is currently managing some of the world’s largest mine closure and reclamation projects at the Giant Mine in Northwest Territories, Canada, and Faro Mine in Yukon Territory, Canada, along with environmental remediation programs around the world.

