PAR Technology Corporation Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:22  |  29   |   |   

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“Company” or “PAR”) announced today its intention to offer 1.5 million shares of common stock (the “Equity Offering”) and $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and such offering the “Notes Offering”) in concurrent underwritten public offerings, subject to market and other conditions. In addition, PAR intends to grant a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock and up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes.

The 2027 Notes will mature on October 15, 2027 and will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company with interest payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning April 15, 2022. The 2027 Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders, prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding April 15, 2027, only under certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the 2027 Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock. The 2027 Notes will not be redeemable at the Company’s option prior to October 15, 2024. On or after October 15, 2024, the 2027 Notes will be redeemable for cash at the Company’s option if the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) in any 30-day trading period (including the last trading day of such period) exceeds 130% of the conversion price for the 2027 Notes. The terms of the 2027 Notes, including the interest rate, conversion rate, and principal amount, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing and will be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters of the Notes Offering.

PAR expects to use the net proceeds from the Equity Offering and the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt (including its Owl Rock Term Loan) and continued investment in the growth of its businesses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager. BTIG, LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as co-managers for each of these offerings.

