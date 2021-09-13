Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
August 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
Solutions
$
41,101
$
40,276
Fixed Income
37,002
36,707
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
31,261
30,664
U.S. Small Cap Equity
20,157
20,280
U.S. Large Cap Equity
15,671
15,456
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
16,177
15,841
Other
383
434
Total Long-Term Assets
$
161,752
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare