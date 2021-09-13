Monmouth Real Estate Underscores Responsiveness to Feedback from Stockholders Regarding Strategic Review Outcomes

Reinitiates Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced steps it is taking in response to recent investor feedback and prior indications of interest.



“Over the last several months, and the last few weeks in particular, the Monmouth Board and management team heard loudly and clearly the voices of our stockholders, who play a vital role in guiding our strategic priorities. We had also received indications of interest as publicly disclosed, reaffirming our confidence in the value and desirability of the Company’s unique, high-quality, and strongly cash flow generative industrial logistics assets,” said Michael P. Landy, President and CEO of Monmouth. “Accordingly, the Board is re-initiating exploring strategic alternatives and has engaged Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to assist with the process. We know that Monmouth’s attractive real estate portfolio is highly sought after, and well-positioned for long-term growth and success. We look forward to considering a wide range of potential strategic and financial alternatives to maximize long-term value for stockholders and are committed to an expeditious process to deliver the value Monmouth stockholders deserve.”

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) intends to consider the full range of available alternatives including a potential sale or merger, joint ventures and changes in the capital structure of the Company. Importantly, the Company is no longer subject to the restrictions that were in place under the prior merger agreement regarding engagement with third parties, solicitation and proposals, and will consider all viable proposals, including proposals submitted by Starwood Capital or other potential counterparties. Monmouth’s majority independent Board will review the Company’s options and determine the best path forward to provide the value and terms required to win the requisite support of stockholders in the event a transaction subject to stockholder approval is submitted to a vote, and Monmouth recognizes that the existing two-thirds voting standard for merger approval is a high supermajority standard for bidders to meet. The Company noted that there can be no assurance that the reengagement of the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction.