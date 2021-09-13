checkAd

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 Per Share

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEO) has declared a long-term capital gain distribution of $0.35 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO):

 

Distribution per share:

$0.35

Distribution Rate based on the September 10, 2021 NAV of $15.52:

9.02%

Distribution Rate based on the September 10, 2021 closing market price of $15.00:

9.33%

This distribution will be paid out of long-term realized capital gains as noted above. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

