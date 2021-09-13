checkAd

Incyte Announces Ruxolitinib Cream Data Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with vitiligo and atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress, held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021.

The 24-week data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V program evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in adolescent and adult patients (age ≥12 years) with vitiligo will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation. Incyte previously announced that both the TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies met the primary and key secondary endpoints.

“We look forward to sharing data demonstrating the potential of ruxolitinib cream as an effective treatment option for patients living with vitiligo with the dermatology community at this year’s EADV virtual congress,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & Autoimmunity, Incyte. “These data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V program underscore our commitment to bringing new therapies to patients with challenging skin diseases.”

Key abstracts include:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Vitiligo

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo: 24-Week Results From 2 Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #D3T01.2A. Session: Late Breaking News. Saturday, October 2, 5:15-6:15 a.m. ET)

Oral Presentation

Atopic Dermatitis

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream among Patients Aged ≥65 Years with Atopic Dermatitis: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies (Abstract #FC01.01. Session: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema. Thursday, September 30, 4:00-4:10 a.m. ET)

Poster Presentations

Atopic Dermatitis

Efficacy of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis by Baseline Clinical Characteristics (encore) (Abstract #P0187. Session: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema)

Efficacy of Ruxolitinib Cream among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Based on Previous Medication History (encore) (Abstract #P0192. Session: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema)

Effects of Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis with Baseline Body Surface Area ≥10% and Eczema Area and Severity Index Score ≥16 (encore) (Abstract #P0190. Session: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema)

Patient-Reported Outcomes of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (encore) (Abstract #P0188. Session: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema)

More information regarding the virtual conference is available on the EADV website: https://www.eadvcongress2021.org/. Following the conference, all e-Posters will be made available online on http://www.eadv.org for EADV members.

