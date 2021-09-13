checkAd

Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 22:35  |  24   |   |   

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to CSI shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021. The aggregate amount of the special dividend is approximately $34.0 million, to be funded from the net proceeds of the sale of CSI’s Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses, which comprised substantially all of the assets of the Company’s Electronics & Software Segment to Lantronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNXT) that closed on August 2, 2021, and CSI’s existing cash on hand.

Comments About the Special Dividend and Shareholder Returns

Roger Lacey, CSI’s Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As long-time CSI shareholders know, the CSI board of directors has been very active in the last several years in both exploring and implementing strategic initiatives to deliver value to our shareholders. When we announced the merger agreement with Pineapple Energy on March 2, 2021, we stated that our first priority was ensuring that CSI shareholders received a return on their shares from the monetization of the legacy CSI businesses and assets. This return would be delivered pre-merger through special dividends and post-merger through the contingent value rights (CVRs) contemplated by the merger agreement.”

Mr. Lacey continued, “As a significant part of the CSI-Pineapple negotiation process, CSI’s board of directors ultimately determined that the Company would be able to deliver higher aggregate returns to its shareholders through monetizing each business and asset based on its own unique value proposition to a potential buyer in lieu of selling the entire legacy businesses as a whole. Subsequently, on April 28, 2021, we entered into the sale transaction with Lantronix for our Electronics & Software Segment that closed on August 2, 2021. We will seek similar opportunities for our Software & Services business segment and will report updates when we have them. Furthermore, we have also been pursuing transactions for our real estate and other holdings and recently entered into an agreement to sell our real estate in Hector, Minnesota that we expect to close in October 2021. Like any transactions entered into prior to the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction, 100% of net proceeds of this real estate transaction will inure to the benefit of the pre-merger CSI shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3
Communications Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to CSI shareholders of record at the close of business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering