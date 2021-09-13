Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Jamf and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Jamf’s common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at Jamf’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Jamf also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Jamf expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of common stock initially underlying the notes sold in the offering. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to the common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Jamf is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

Jamf has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of the common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time. In addition, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock or other securities of Jamf in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so on each exercise date for the capped call transactions or following any termination of any portion of the capped call transactions in connection with any repurchase, redemption or early conversion of the notes). This activity could also cause a decrease or avoid an increase in the market price of the common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the amount and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the notes.