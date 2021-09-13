(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US 13 September 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announces that new data and analysis from the Company’s lead program, tebentafusp, and its proprietary soluble TCR bispecific ImmTAC platform will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held virtually from September 16-21, 2021.

Immunocore Announces Upcoming Presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

ORAL PRESENTATION

Title: Early reduction in ctDNA, regardless of best RECIST response, is associated with overall survival (OS) on tebentafusp in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients

Abstract ID : 17570

: 17570 Presenter : Alexander Shoushtari

: Alexander Shoushtari Abstract & full data set available: Friday, 17 September 2021, 18:00 CEST





POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Similar overall survival in tebentafusp-treated 2L+ metastatic uveal melanoma regardless of prior immunotherapy

Abstract ID : 1013P

: 1013P Presenter: Joseph M. Piulats

Title: Demonstration of T cell redirection and immune activation in skin rash following tebentafusp treatment

Abstract ID: 1772P

1772P Presenter: Ramon Stäger

Title: Characterization of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) following treatment with tebentafusp in previously untreated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma

Abstract ID : 1014P

: 1014P Presenter: April Salama

Title: Characterization of liver function tests following tebentafusp in phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM)

Abstract ID: 1018P

1018P Presenter: Bartosz Chmielowski

Title: Genomic correlates of clinical outcomes in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) treated with tebentafusp (tebe)

Abstract ID : 1770P

: 1770P Presenter: Luis de la Cruz Merino

Title: ImmTAC redirect exhausted tumor infiltrating T cells, an effect enhanced by pembrolizumab against PD-L1+ tumors

Poster # : 1016P

: 1016P Presenter: Kristina Petrovic

Title: PRAME expression and ImmTAC TCR bispecific sensitivity in acute myeloid leukaemia in the presence and absence of the hypomethylating agent decitabine